Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-06-20

YEREVAN, 19 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.26 drams to 479.67 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.06 drams to 537.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.91 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.87 drams to 595.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 89.21 drams to 26517.69 drams. Silver price up by 2.09 drams to 271.65 drams. Platinum price down by 83.96 drams to 12553.3 drams.