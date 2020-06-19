Court to publish decision over motion on arresting PAP leader on June 21

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction chaired by judge Robert Papoyan completed the discussion of the motion on detaining Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan.

The Court will publish its decision on June 21.

On June 16 the Armenian Parliament voted in favor of the Prosecutor General’s motion on stripping MP Gagik Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity. 87 MPs voted in favor of the motion. The Parliament also approved another motion on depriving Tsarukyan of liberty.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state. In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

Gagik Tsarukyan has been charged for giving electoral bribes. He denies the accusations.