Azerbaijani President put himself in deadlock – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The united security system of Armenia and Artsakh is more than ever ready to protect the Armenian people’s security in each part of the homeland, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh in Yerevan.

“The use of force will not remain without a consequence and will always receive more than adequate response both at the military and political domains. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also understands this, who, in fact, has put himself in a deadlock. For more than 15 years he has promised his own people to solve the Karabakh issue through military means, billions of dollars have been spent under this title, which quite often result in money laundering, which eventually settle in the accounts of famous peoples in offshore zones. And now he is unable to explain his own people why the reality is as it is. He understands that his possible adventure will bring irreversible damages not only to Azerbaijan, but also will destroy his anti-national power. And in order to divert the people’s attention, he raises the temperature of his statements in order to get out of this deadlock, trying to compensate the failures of the past with new and more absurd promises about the future”, Pashinyan said.

The PM added that recently at the guidance of Azerbaijani special forces a so-called “western Azerbaijan” initiative has been created, meaning the Republic of Armenia. According to Pashinyan, by this the regional policy run by Azerbaijan is becoming more complete, and this so-called “western Azerbaijan” absurd initiative came to replace the so-called “southern, northern, north-western Azerbaijan” ridiculous series, highlighting Azerbaijan’s destabilizing aspirations in the context of the whole region.

“But I want to state in this regard that when we talk about the stability, security of the Karabakh conflict zone, in fact, we talk about the stability and the security of our entire region, and in this sense Armenia is becoming the security guarantor of not only the Karabakh conflict zone, but also our entire region. I think here we should demonstrate a special responsibility towards this regional role and be strong, firm, but not to give in to meaningless and absurd provocations. Especially now when our societies are fighting against a global challenge – the novel coronavirus pandemic, we should call on to refrain from the propaganda of hostile actions. Whether we want it or not, the history and geography made us neighbors, and we should derive from the simple truth that our peoples are equal, cannot be under one another’s rule and should determine their fate based on their will, the right to self-determination. The acceptance of this equality will greatly contribute to preparing our populations to peace and will put reliable basis for the long-term and stable development of our region”, the Armenian PM said.



