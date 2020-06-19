Pashiyan says all goals pursued by elections in Artsakh have been best implemented

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. As a result of competitive and democratic elections Artsakh has a leadership who expresses its people’s aspirations to political reforms, economic and infrastructure development, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh in Yerevan.

“During our joint session on December 23, 2019 I specifically highlighted the importance of the general elections in Artsakh. The elections held in Artsakh were pursuing three key goals. Firstly – to give an opportunity to the people of Artsakh to elect through the exercise of human rights those authorities who will organize the country’s political and public life. Secondly – to give an opportunity to the people of Artsakh to elect those authorities who must ensure their security. Armenia, of course, will continue supporting the Artsakh authorities in their commitment to protect the people of Artsakh, continuing to be the security guarantor of Artsakh. Thirdly – as a result of the presidential and parliamentary elections the people of Artsakh must have given a mandate to their authorities to represent Artsakh also in the negotiation table”, the PM said.

He added that now, when the elections are over, and the leadership has been formed, they should note that these three goals have been best implemented. “As a result of competitive and democratic elections Artsakh has a leadership who expresses its people’s aspirations to political reforms, economic and infrastructure development. As a result of elections and formation of the leadership a key process of solidarity and unity of political forces took place in Artsakh, which, I am sure, further strengthened the security of Artsakh”, the PM noted.

The Armenian PM stated that the elections highlighted the role of the Artsakh people and the leadership elected by them in the peaceful settlement process. “It’s obvious that without complete engagement of the Artsakh authorities there cannot be a major progress in the negotiation process as each progress needs capacity of reaching and implementing key agreements, and it’s here that the democratic mandate received by the Artsakh authorities is irreplaceable”, he said.