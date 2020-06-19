Armenian justice minister, US Ambassador discuss police reforms

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan received the delegation led by US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister highly valued the meetings with the US Ambassador as they are discussing important issues on the sidelines of the cooperation.

The US Ambassador also attached importance to the meeting with the justice minister and discussed the US government’s support to the ministry’s ambitious reforms, including those in the police system and aimed at forming anti-corruption institutions.

Touching upon the police reforms, the Armenian justice minister said they are developing in a right direction and a great pace.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan