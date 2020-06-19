Gas price for Armenia’s population to remain unchanged: PSRC approves its proposed tariffs

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia approved the draft decision which sets new tariffs for gas, but keeps unchanged the gas tariff for the population, including the socially needy families. The decision was adopted unanimously during today’s session of the Commission.

On April 1 Gazprom Armenia CJSC submitted an application to the PSRC on revising the gas prices, which proposed to raise the gas price sold to the consumers from 255 USD to 283 USD. But the PSRC proposed the option of setting the tariff at 266.71 USD.

Gazprom Armenia CJSC proposed to set a single tariff for all consumers, including the socially needy families, greenhouse economies and reprocessing companies.

But the Commission proposed to keep unchanged the current tariffs.

The price of gas sold to the population for up to 600 cubic meters of gas consumption per year is proposed to remain 139,000 drams for 1000 cubic meters. And the price for socially needy families – to remain at 100,000 drams for 1000 cubic meters.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan