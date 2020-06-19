Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Joint session of Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh is being held in Yerevan  on June 19 co-chaired by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The session is attended by Speakers of Parliament of Armenia and Artsakh Ararat Mirzoyan and Artur Tovmasyan.

Before passing to the agenda, the Armenian PM and the Artsakh President delivered remarks.

The speeches will be available later.

