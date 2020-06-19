Solomon Ime Udo to play for Armenian national football team

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Football Federation of Armenia and FC Shirak midfielder of Nigerian origin Solomon Ime Udo came to an agreement, according to which the defensive midfielder will play for Armenian National team, the FFA reports.

Udo plays in Armenia since 2015 and is legal to play for Armenia. After finishing all the legal procedures he can join the national team in September.

Solomon Udo spoke to the FFA official site for the first time after making a decision to join Armenian national team. “I am very humbled for this opportunity. I am on top of the happiness and will do my best not to let the team down. My life in Armenia has been wonderful so far. It's amazing to come to live in a new place, to get adapted and learn about new people and country. I would like to thank Football Federation of Armenia and Armenian national team coaching staff for believing in me. My dream came true”.

Solomon Udo was born in Nigeria on July 15, 1995.

Club career

2013 - Aspire (Senegal)

2014 - KAS Eupen, (Belgium)

2015 - FC Ararat (Yerevan)

2015-2016 - FC Ulisses (Yerevan)

2016-2018 - FC Shirak (Gyumri)

2018-2019 - FC Urartu (Yerevan)

2019 - FC Shirak (Gyumri)