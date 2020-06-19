Charges pressed against former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Levon Yeranosyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. During the preliminary investigation under the ongoing criminal case the Special Investigation Service of Armenia has revealed cases of abuse of power, extortion and embezzlement by various top officials of the police, including former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan and former deputy police chief Levon Yeranosyan, as a result of which nearly 114 million AMD in damage was caused to the state, the SIS told Armenpress.

According to the investigation results, Vladimir Gasparyan, serving as head of the military police department from June 1997 to October 2010, later as deputy defense ministry until November 2011, being aware that three servicemen of the defense ministry’s military unit being designated as a military police officer do not conduct their military service, but carry out other tasks instead, enabled them to conduct activities not deriving from their status. In particular, one of these servicemen worked as a driver of Levon Sargsyan, the brother of the former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, and the two worked as Alexander Sargsyan’s bodyguards. They received a total of 54.790.433 AMD from the defense ministry as a salary, 21.691.481 of which has been paid during Vladimir Gasparyan’s tenure.

In addition, holding the position of the Police Chief of Armenia in 2011-2018 Vladimir Gasparyan used his position against the interests of the service and illegally provided real estate worth 15.000.000 and 10.000.000 in the balance of the Police to top police officers.

Moreover, it was also revealed that in 2015 Vladimir Gasparyan’s daughter has been appointed senior officer at the operative department of the Police Troops staff, but didn’t fulfill her service duties at all. Levon Yeranosyan, serving that time as deputy police chief, was aware of this and not only has not taken any preventive measures, but also every month signed the monthly funding applications based on which V. Gasparyan’s daughter received a total of 8.838.362 drams during 2015-2018.

The Special Investigation Service revealed a number of other cases relating to the former Police Chief.

Charges have been pressed against Vladimir Gasparyan and Levon Yeranosyan.

Nearly 64 million AMD has been restored from the 114 million AMD damage caused to the state.

The case has been sent to the prosecutor to approve it and file a motion to the court.