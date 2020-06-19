2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 96
11:23, 19 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 96, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said today.
2 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58.
Currently 93 people are under quarantine.
No death case has been registered.
So far, 1,553 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
On June 11 Artsakh extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days, until July 11.
Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
