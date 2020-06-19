Lithuania sends medical team and aid to Armenia to combat COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania has sent a medical team and aid to Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia told Armenpress.

In addition to the medial team, which consists of 8 health workers and 3 specialists, Lithuania will also send 30,000 coronavirus test kits, 60,000 containers, etc.

During a press conference Lithuanian health minister Aurelijus Veryga said Lithuania is very proud of being able to help Armenia at this difficult time. The minister said in line with the medical team three specialists are also sent to Armenia. The minister expressed hope that this assistance will help their Armenian friends to overcome the pandemic.

In his remarks Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan expressed gratitude to the Lithuanian government and all agencies involved, stating that Lithuania was the first to react to the call on sending a medical team to Armenia and is the only country that provided assistance for the second time at the state level.

The Ambassador said Lithuania is sending not only highly valuable medical items, but also its most expensive capital – the human resource.

