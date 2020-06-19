LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.50% to $1608.00, copper price up by 1.08% to $5825.00, lead price up by 1.57% to $1811.50, nickel price down by 1.00% to $12818.00, tin price up by 0.18% to $17010.00, zinc price up by 0.86% to $2043.00, molybdenum price down by 0.62% to $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.