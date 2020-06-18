Any attempt to escalate tensions in the wake of pandemic should be internationally condemned – PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Global challenges require joint action, not confrontation, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during a video conference of Eastern Partnership summit.

‘’Any attempt to escalate tensions in the region in the wake of the pandemic is highly reckless and should be condemned by the international community. In this context, the EU's consistently balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in line with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' approaches, is a very important factor for maintaining peace and stability in our region’’, Pashinyan said.

During the video-conference PM Pashinyan responded to the groundless and fact-distorting announcements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev. Particularly, Pashinyan focused on the racist policy led by the Azerbaijani authorities up till now, bringing the example of glorification of Ramil Safarov who axed to death the Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan while sleeping in Hungary. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the people of Nagorno Karabakh is determined in its decision to shape its own future and is ready to protect its security by adequately responding to any hostility.

PM Pashinyan ones again called on the Azerbaijani president to demonstrate constructive approach and finally publicly agree with his formula, which is the following – any solution to Artsakh issue has to be acceptable for the people of Artsakh, for the people of Armenia and for the people of Azerbaijan.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan