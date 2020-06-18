Prosecutor's office will appeal court decision on releasing Kocharyan from jail on bail

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia will submit a cassation appeal against the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal, according to which 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will be released from jail on bail, a press service official of the Prosecutor General’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

‘’The Prosecutor’s Office has repeatedly emphasized that the criminal case is in such a stage where there are very high risks that the defendant, in case of being in freedom, can impede the investigation of the case by exerting illegal influence on the individuals participating in the trial and there are no other preventive measure except detention that can neutralize the risks of improper behavior of the defendant.

Moreover, ever since the criminal case was submitted to the court, the stage of the judicial investigation has not changed (it’s in pre-trial stage – edited) and the court, including the same Court of Appeal had accepted the mentioned risks.

Therefore, we can say that a cassation appeal will; be filed against the judicial act’’, the official said.

The Criminal Court of Appeal approved the appeal of attorneys of Robert Kocharyan on changing the precautionary measure selected against the ex-President.

Kocharyan will be released on bail in the amount of 2 billion drams.

Robert Kocharyan has been remanded into custody on June 25, 2019. Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the Constitutional Order during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan