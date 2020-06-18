Serbia sends 1st plane of medical supplies to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Serbia has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia by a special flight of ‘’Air Serbia’’ airlines carrying medical supplies and equipment. The 2nd airplane will arrive on June 19.

Days before President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, during which the agreement on the humanitarian aid was reached.

Serbia provides Armenia with 10 artificial respiration devices, 10 monitors monitoring the patient's condition, 500 thousand surgical և 100 thousand breathing masks, 25 thousand protective glasses, 25 thousand medical protective clothing and other necessary items.

‘’What has been brought to Armenia today and will be brought tomorrow by Serbia is of key importance for the healthcare system of Armenia. In a phone conversation with Aleksandar Vučić the President of Armenia expressed gratitude to the President of Serbia and the people of Serbia for the assistance provided to our country’’, Chief of the Presidential Administration of Armenia Emil Tarasyan said.

