EU facing biggest challenge in its history – Merkel

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the European Union to quickly agree a multi-year budget and get a recovery fund for weaker EU economies under way, reports Armenpress citing BBC.

In a speech to Germany's parliament, Merkel said it was crucial that EU states act in solidarity to survive the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has revealed how fragile the European project still is," said the chancellor. "Cohesion and solidarity have never been as important as they are today."

She continued: "To make it very clear: the pandemic, and the economic downturn it brings, are the biggest challenges in Europe’s history."

Germany begins a six-month stint as EU president on 1 July.