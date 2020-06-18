Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June

Japan to ease entry for Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand

Japan to ease entry for Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the country would ease entry restrictions for people coming from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, reports Armenpress citing Jiji news agency.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration