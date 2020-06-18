President Sarkissian wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery from coronavirus
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who has tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
Armen Sarkissian wished him health and speedy recovery.
