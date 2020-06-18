Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June

President Sarkissian wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery from coronavirus

President Sarkissian wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery from coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who has tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Armen Sarkissian wished him health and speedy recovery.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration