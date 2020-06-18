Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-06-20

YEREVAN, 18 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.40 drams to 479.93 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 539.87 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.93 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.71 drams to 599.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 47.31 drams to 26606.9 drams. Silver price up by 0.70 drams to 269.56 drams. Platinum price down by 72.30 drams to 12637.26 drams.