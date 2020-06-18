Real fight against corruption is viewed as pressure on opposition: Armenian PM's response

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the international reaction to the recent events in Armenia.

The PM said for 30 years Armenia was told to fight against corruption, electoral bribes and frauds, but now, when a real fight against this has started, they say why are you pressuring the opposition? “The corrupt people of these 30 years are now an opposition. This is a very good way: I am an opposition, don’t do anything against me”, the PM said.

On June 17, President of the European People’s Party Donald Tusk touched upon Armenia on Twitter during the Eastern Partnership Leaders' Meeting, stating that “the EPP is concerned by numerous instances of backsliding of democracy in Armenia and calls on Armenian authorities to refrain from pressuring the opposition”.

