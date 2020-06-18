Armenian government approves 20th anti-crisis measure

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved today the 20th measure aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said the measure aims at assisting the hired employees, employees working under civil law contract and individual entrepreneurs of the private sector.

According to the decision, the sectors affected from the COVID-19 are the followings: hotel and guesthouse services, public food services, tourism, pre-school (private kindergartens), sports clubs, cinemas, photography, etc.

The assistance is provided in a lump sum, at the amount of the minimum salary. It will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ credit cards.

The assistance will be provided based on the applications submitted.

This measure will apply to nearly 36,800 persons, and the total budget of the measure comprises 2,5 billion drams.

The acceptance of applications will start from June 22.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan