Kamo Sargsyan elected member of Public Services Regulatory Commission
12:16, 18 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Kamo Sargsyan has been elected member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia after the results of the closed-format voting in the Parliament were released.
94 MPs participated in the voting: 86 voted in favor, 8 voted against.
Kamo Sargsyan’s candidacy for the PSRC member has been nominated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
