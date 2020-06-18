Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June

Kamo Sargsyan elected member of Public Services Regulatory Commission

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Kamo Sargsyan has been elected member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia after the results of the closed-format voting in the Parliament were released.

94 MPs participated in the voting: 86 voted in favor, 8 voted against.

Kamo Sargsyan’s candidacy for the PSRC member has been nominated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

