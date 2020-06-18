Artsakh confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
12:01, 18 June, 2020
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 94, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said today.
2 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 56.
Currently 95 people are under quarantine.
No death case has been registered.
So far, 1,520 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
On June 11 Artsakh extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days, until July 11.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
