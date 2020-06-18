Voting on electing PSRC member begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing a member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia has kicked off in the Parliament. The voting is being carried out in a closed format.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nominated Kamo Sargsyan’s candidacy for the PSRC member.

The voting will last until 11:30.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan