Road condition
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on June 18, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
