LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.28% to $1600.00, copper price down by 0.42% to $5763.00, lead price up by 0.17% to $1783.50, nickel price down by 0.20% to $12948.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $16980.00, zinc price up by 0.35% to $2025.50, molybdenum price down by 1.21% to $17968.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.