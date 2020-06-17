Next video-conference on NK issue will take place at the end of June - Zakharova

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The next video conference on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement will take place at the end of June, while the meetings will restore when international travel restrictions imposed as a result of coronavirus are lifted, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, official representative of the MFA Russia said during a weekly briefing.

‘’The next video conference is planned to take place until the end of this month. Meetings will restore when borders open following the lifting of international travel restrictions. The Co-chairs are in constant touch with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan’’, she said.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan