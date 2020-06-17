Examination of motion on detaining Gagik Tsarukyan cancelled until tomorrow

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction chaired by Judge Robert Papoyan cancelled the examination of the motion on detaining head of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party gagik Tsarukyan. ARMENPRESS reports Tsarukyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan told the reporters that the session was cancelled based on their request.

‘’We asked for time to get acquainted with the criminal case. The court session will continue tomorrow at 16:30’’, Sargsyan said.

Tsarukyan left the court building without answering the questions of the reporters.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan