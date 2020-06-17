Court examining NSS motion on detaining Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. A Court of General Jurisdiction is examining the motion filed by the National Security Service of Armenia on detaining head of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Gagik Tsarukyan.

ARMENPRESS reports MPs representing ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party and the supporters of Tsarukyan have gathered at the court building. Some members of ARF and president of ‘’Motherland’’ Party Artur Vanetsyan are also among the supporters of Tsarukyan.

