Oligarchic regimes overthrown in Armenia and Moldova – President of Venice Commission

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The Venice Commission will discuss the reform of the constitutional court and the crime of overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia during this week’s plenary session, ARMENPRESS reports President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio said in a speech, presenting the Annual Report of Activities for 2019 to the Committee of Ministers.

‘’In two member states, Armenia and Moldova, an oligarchic regime has been overthrown. We are accompanying both countries in their efforts to renew their democratic system. One of the main challenges, especially for the Armenian but also the Moldovan authorities, is to find the right balance between, on the one hand, the need for meeting the expectations of the people and for real change in the country, and, on the other, the requirements of legal stability and to maintain rule of law standards. This balancing exercise requires a deep adherence to the values which the Council of Europe proclaims. We are trying to assist the authorities in striking the right balance’’, said Gianni Buquicchio.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan