Pashinyan urges to ban activities of political forces which oppress free will of people 

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the criminal case over giving electoral bribes by ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party as one of the most important cases being investigated in the history of the 3rd Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

‘’One of the most important cases in the history of the 3rd Republic is under investigation, because an organized institute of oppressing people’s will is being disclosed’’, Pashinyan said.

Referring to the announcements by some opposition forces and ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party that the criminal persecution against head of “Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Gagik Tsarukyan is politically motivated and not a legal procedure, Pashinyan emphasized that they have no need to use criminal cases as a lever to keep political forces under control.

‘’The previous authorities used those criminal cases for keeping those political forces under control, because they had an issue of legitimacy. Our government has no reason to keep political forces under control based on criminal cases’’, the PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan added that it’s necessary to ban activities of the political forces which oppress the free will of the people.

On June 16 the parliament of Armenia stripped Gagik Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity and approved the motion of the Prosecutor General to deprive him of liberty.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Tsarukyan’s supporters organized a rally outside the NSS demanding to stop the actions against the lawmaker.

Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state.

In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

On June 16 he National Security Service of Armenia issued another statement announcing about new discoveries about the activity of the Prosperous Armenia party.

According to the information collected by the NSS, during the May 14, 2017 Yerevan City Council elections, state officials persuaded illegally nearly 100-120 thousand eligible voters in Armenia to formally move from their actual places of registration and register temporarily in different addresses of Yerevan’ administrative districts in order to include these persons to the voters lists of local self-government bodies, thus providing the necessary number of “in favor” votes during the elections.

In addition, it was also revealed that the members of the Prosperous Armenia political party, founded in 2004, distributed bribes during various elections for voting in favor of their party, candidate in order to receive their desired result.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan