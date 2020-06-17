Artsakh denies media report on opening fire in direction of Azerbaijani village

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh denied the Azerbaijani media report according to which the Armenian forces opened fire from a 60mm grenade at the direction of Ghapanlu village of Tartar region, by targeting a truck transporting wheat.

The Artsakh Defense ministry issued a statement which says:

“The report spread in the Azerbaijani Ordu.az website on June 17, according to which the Armenian forces opened fire from a 60mm grenade at the direction of Ghapanlu village of Tartar region, by targeting a truck transporting wheat, has nothing to do with the reality.

The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh announces that the divisions of the Army strictly follow the ceasefire regime and at the same time urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from steps aimed at artificially destabilizing the situation, otherwise the Azerbaijani side will bear the whole responsibility for the consequences”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





