Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-06-20

YEREVAN, 17 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.94 drams to 480.33 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.77 drams to 539.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.88 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.96 drams to 602.09 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 93.48 drams to 26559.59 drams. Silver price up by 4.50 drams to 268.86 drams. Platinum price up by 392.90 drams to 12709.56 drams.