President Sarkissian discusses COVID-19 situation with director general of Erebuni hospital

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues meetings with the healthcare sector representatives aimed at discussing the opportunities on preventing and overcoming the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Republic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

This time the President received general director of the Erebuni medical center, former minister of healthcare Harutyun Kushkyan.

The sides discussed the current situation in Armenia caused by the pandemic, the opportunities to prevent and overcome the disease. Harutyun Kushkyan reported the actions taken by the hospital in fighting the COVID-19, as well as presented his approaches and proposals on overcoming the pandemic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan