COVID-19 updates: Global death toll is over 446,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 8 million 289 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 446,000.

More than 4 million 344 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 208 thousand 787 confirmed cases). 119,145 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 928,834 confirmed cases and 45,456 deaths. Brazil now is the 2nd both with the death toll and the confirmed cases.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 553,301. 7,478 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 355,060 cases. Death rate is 11,922.

UK has confirmed 298,136 cases. The death toll has reached 41,969.

Spain has 291,408 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

Italy reported 237,500 cases and 34,405 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 237,156 confirmed cases and 7,056 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 195,051 confirmed cases and 9,185 deaths.

Germany has confirmed nearly 188,523 cases and 8,910 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 181,298 cases. The deaths comprise 4,842.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 19th with a total of 83,265 cases (44 new cases in one day), out of which 78,379 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 888 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 136,315.

Qatar has confirmed 83,174 cases. The death toll has reached 82 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 47,856 confirmed cases and 1,766 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 42,982. 293 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 37,533, that of the deaths is 306.

Iraq confirmed 22,700 cases and 712 deaths.

1,473 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 32.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 177. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

