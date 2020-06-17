Armenian Ambassador meets with Lithuania’s Minister of Health

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. On June 17, Tigran Mkrtchyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania met with Aurelijus Veryga, Minister of Health of Lithuania, the Armenian Embassy told Armenpress.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mkrtchyan thanked the Lithuanian government for the decision to send medical staff and essential medical supplies to Armenia, noting that this assistance will contribute to mitigating and stabilizing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Veryga briefed Ambassador Mkrtchyan on the preparations for the mission and noted that after overcoming the pandemic, Lithuania is ready to continue the close cooperation with Armenia in the field of healthcare and share its best experience.