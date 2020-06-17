Armenia’s Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits Artsakh’s Defense Army

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan visited the Defense Army of Artsakh on the sidelines of the military cooperation program between the two Armenian states, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armnepress.

Accompanied by Artsakh’s defense minister, Defense Army commander, Major-General Jalal Harutyunyan, the Chief of the General Staff was firstly hosted by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan during his working visit. Thereafter, he participated in a working consultation on the topic of food supply to the Defense Army.

During the meetings various issues relating to the military cooperation of Armenia and Artsakh were discussed. Respective military officials presented reports about the possible developments in the combat situation, etc.

