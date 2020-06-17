Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June

President Sarkissian signs law on making changes in Tax Code

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today the law on making changes in the Tax Code, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the change, profit taxpayers will be exempt from the duty of making profit tax prepayments for the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





