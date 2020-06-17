Police Chief of Armenia orders internal investigation over incident involving journalists

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan has ordered an internal investigation over the incident that took place on June 16 outside the National Security Service involving journalists, the Police told Armenpress.

On June 16 an incident occurred outside the National Security Service after Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan went out of the NSS. His supporters gathered outside the NSS. At that time the police forces formed a wall and started pushing back the citizens and the reporters. As a result some of the journalists received injuries. The Police said in a statement that the incident will be examined at the order of the Police Chief.