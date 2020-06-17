Raising media literacy is vital for fighting fake news – ruling faction MP says

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction MP Babken Tunyan says raising public’s media literacy is very vital for solving the issue of fake news.

“Today we have a serious problem in Armenia connected with fake news. Of course, this problem doesn’t exist in Armenia only. It’s not something new, but we can clearly state that recently this issue in Armenia has become one of the key challenges”, the lawmaker said during the debate of the annual report of the 2019 activity of TV and Radio Commission.

He said there are cases when the media outlet is funded by a political team. “And media is being built depending on which political force is financing”, he said.

According to the MP, in this case it turns out that people are not using their right to be informed, but are being provided with disinformation.

“The key problem is to raise the literacy. Person needs to differentiate what he needs and what not and what they are trying to convince him”, Tunyan said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan