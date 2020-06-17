Pandemics result from destruction of nature, UN and WHO say

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Pandemics, like in this case coronavirus, are the result of the humanity’s destruction of nature, according to leaders at the UN, WHO and WWF International, reports The Guardian.

The illegal and unsustainable wildlife trade as well as the devastation of forests and other wild places were still the driving forces behind the increasing number of diseases leaping from wildlife to humans.

World’s leading biodiversity experts say even more deadly disease outbreaks are likely in future unless the rampant destruction of the natural world is rapidly halted.

Earlier in June, the UN environment chief and a leading economist said Covid-19 was an “SOS signal for the human enterprise” and that current economic thinking did not recognize that human wealth depends on nature’s health.

The UN and the WHO urge all governments to introduce and enforce laws to eliminate the destruction of nature from supply chains of goods and on the public to make their diets more sustainable.