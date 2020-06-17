President of Belarus to attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko approved the invitation to attend the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezenceyev said, RIA Novosti reports.

He thanked the Belarussian leader for the readiness to participate in the events.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic this year’s Victory Day celebrations in Russia scheduled on May 9 were postponed and will take place on June 24.

Servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have already arrived in Russia to take part in the military parade.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan