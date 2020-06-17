Mass anti-coronavirus movement slowly gives its results – Armenia healthcare minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The mass anti-coronavirus movement is slowly giving its results, Minister of healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

“Despite the absolute large numbers, the epidemiological trends of the past 10 days are more positive than expected. The cause of such a decline in the growth rate can only be our behavior and maintenance of simple anti-epidemic rules.

However, the situation still remains tense, and we all need to make additional and long-lasting efforts to improve it”, the minister said.

544 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,033, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

243 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 6,814.

9 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 302.

The number of active cases stands at 10,529.

