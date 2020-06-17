President Sarkissian holds meeting with director of Izmirlian Medical Center

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues meetings with the healthcare sector representatives aimed at discussing the opportunities on preventing and overcoming the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Republic, the Presidential Office told Armepress.

This time the President received executive director of the Izmirlian Medical Center Armen Charchyan.

At the meeting they discussed the possibilities to overcome the pandemic, the possible solutions and the difficulties faced by the healthcare system. The director of the hospital provided information to the President about the measures taken in the medical center, as well as introduced his approaches and proposals on combating the pandemic.

Highlighting the issue of resisting the pandemic, the officials agreed that the strategy relating to the field with clear development directions and predictions will help to be ready more in the future to such pandemics. President Sarkissian said all efforts and resources should be invested for overcoming the situation with joint and united efforts.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan