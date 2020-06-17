‘Nations that plant roots of peace’: The Christian Science Monitor on Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Reformulations of Armenia’s security approaches and the roots of peace planted by the Velvet Revolution are under the spotlight of leading international organizations and media outlets.

The Christian Science Monitor published an article titled “Nations That Plant Roots Of Peace” which makes a reference on Armenia.

“More than half the world’s countries have a lower homicide rate than 12 years ago. More than half have cut military spending. In the past five years, deaths from terrorism are down by half. Yet riots and general strikes have been skyrocketing worldwide. Last year, 96 countries saw at least one violent protest. These are just a few of the statistics from the latest Global Peace Index, which tries to measure levels of “peacefulness” based on 23 indicators. Perhaps the biggest surprise in this study by the Institute for Economics and Peace is that one particular region has shown the greatest improvement: the former Soviet states in Eurasia. Over the past four years, eight of the 12 countries have steadily become more peaceful. And the definite leader in peacemaking is Armenia”, the article says.

According to the article, Armenia’s progress is largely due to a nonviolent Velvet revolution in 2018 that restored its democracy and then elected Nikol Pashinyan, as prime minister. “He is the type of new leader who says things like “I do believe in our citizens’ ability to turn mountains upside down with their behavior”, the article says, adding: “Yet his real talent has been in expanding and redefining the concept of security. Mr. Pashinyan does not see security through the lens of the military. Rather it lies in cracking down on corruption, improving rule of law with an independent judiciary, building up local self-governance, and diversifying Armenia’s economy and trade ties. One telling indicator: the country’s incarceration rate has fallen by a third since the revolution”.

The article also says that Pashinyan also made attempts to prevent the clash with Azerbaijan. It mentions about the 2016 war and states that “negotiations that began soon after Mr. Pashinyan rose to power have ended the violence and raised hopes of a peaceful resolution”.

“Mr. Pashinyan attributes this progress to a breakthrough in “the collective consciousness of our people” during the 2018 revolution. The Eurasia region often has leaders who see democracy as a threat to national security. Yet in Armenia, a revival of democracy has improved its security. It has also boosted the country in two other global rankings – levels of freedom and in curbing corruption.

Peace is a positive force, one that can be measured. When an entire nation like Armenia rises up to embrace it, the world takes note. Another mountain has been moved”, the article says.