Kiev-Yerevan-Tehran special flight to be carried out on June 20

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Iran in Ukraine is organizing a Kiev-Yerevan charter flight together with the Ukrainian airline SkyUp on June 20, at 15:10, to transport Iranian citizens on Kiev-Yerevan-Tehran route, the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine said.

“There will also be limited number of seats in the airplane for the Armenian nationals returning to Armenia. In order to ensure properly the quarantine measures in Armenia, the tickets will be sold only based on the lists made by the consular department of the Armenian Embassy”, the Embassy said.

Additional information will be provided about the ticket price, seats and purchasing place.

Starting March 1 up to now nearly 63,000 Armenian nationals have returned to Armenia.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan