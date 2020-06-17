Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

Armenian President congratulates Iceland on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Iceland Gudni Th. Johannesson on the National Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter President Sarkissian said Armenia attaches importance to the development of the mutual beneficial cooperation and friendly relations with Iceland at both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The Armenian President wished his Icelandic counterpart good health and all the best, and to the good people of Iceland – peace and welfare.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





