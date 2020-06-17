12 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 91, the Artsakh Information Center said today.

The total number of recoveries stands at 54.

Currently 94 people are under quarantine.

No death case has been registered.

So far, 1,467 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

On June 11 Artsakh extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days, until July 11.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan