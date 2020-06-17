Armenian PM congratulates Icelandic counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir on the National Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the people of Iceland on the National Day.

Armenia hopes that the constructive dialogue with Iceland will serve a base for revealing spheres of mutual interest and developing the cooperation.

I wish you good health and all the best, and to the good people of Iceland – welfare and progress”.

