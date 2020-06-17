June 17 - Desertification and Drought Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Desertification and Drought Day – until this year known as The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought – is observed every year on June 17 to promote public awareness of international efforts to combat desertification.

The day is a unique moment to remind everyone that land degradation neutrality is achievable through problem-solving, strong community involvement and co-operation at all levels, Armenia’s ministry of nature protection said in a statement.

This Day will in 2020 focus on changing public attitudes to the leading driver of desertification and land degradation: humanity’s relentless production and consumption.